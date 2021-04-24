Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,521 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

