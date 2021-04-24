Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

