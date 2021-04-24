Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

