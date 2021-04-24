Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,364 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

