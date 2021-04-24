Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,974 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

IGSB opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

