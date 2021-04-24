Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after acquiring an additional 919,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 308,781 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.52 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

