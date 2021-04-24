Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

