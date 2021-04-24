Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2,738.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after buying an additional 86,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

