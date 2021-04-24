Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 50,453 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.