Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $378.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

