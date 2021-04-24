Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $53.88 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

