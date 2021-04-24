Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,649 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

