Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

