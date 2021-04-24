Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,046 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

