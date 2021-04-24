Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,706 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.28% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $79,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $145.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

