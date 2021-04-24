Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

