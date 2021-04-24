Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

