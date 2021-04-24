BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$58.13 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.99. The firm has a market cap of C$52.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

