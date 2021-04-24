Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $8,459.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035544 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,626,065 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

