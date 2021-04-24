Beam (BEAM) Price Down 34.9% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Beam has a total market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 394% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 446.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,432,200 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

