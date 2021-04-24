Bean Cash One Day Volume Reaches $485.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $485.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,132,827,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

