Beaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,867.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

