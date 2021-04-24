Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

