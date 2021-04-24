Beldex Price Hits $0.0598 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and $5,166.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

