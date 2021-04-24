Beldex Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $58.84 million and $1,470.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 387.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

