Bella Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.14 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.88 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.