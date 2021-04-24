Belt (BELT) Market Cap Reaches $63.82 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Belt has a market cap of $63.82 million and $6.36 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $78.62 or 0.00154493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

