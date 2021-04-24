Benchmark Protocol Price Up 0.5% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and $378,643.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 80,251,343 coins and its circulating supply is 23,807,068 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

