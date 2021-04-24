Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $11.99 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00011996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $589,599.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.