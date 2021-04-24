Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

