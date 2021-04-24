BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

