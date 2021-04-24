BetterBetting One Day Trading Volume Tops $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

