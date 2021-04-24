BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

