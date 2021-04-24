BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.