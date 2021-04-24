BiFi (BIFI) One Day Volume Hits $879,242.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $879,242.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00298489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006080 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

