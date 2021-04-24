BIKI Price Tops $0.0495 on Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

