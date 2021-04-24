Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.98 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $6.98 billion and $5.46 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

