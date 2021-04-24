Bintex Futures Market Cap Tops $86,465.10 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $86,465.10 and $1.10 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

