BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.54

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.20. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 81,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.