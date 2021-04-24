BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 908,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

