BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,986,124 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

