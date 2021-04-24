Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Tops $157.22 on Major Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $157.22 or 0.00319313 BTC on popular exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

