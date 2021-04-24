Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Tops $4.46 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $5,187.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,760,390 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

