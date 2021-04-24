BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $687,723.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,129.77 or 1.00004244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004396 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

