BitBall Price Down 22.1% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.83 million and $873,007.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,857.05 or 0.99936519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00121969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars.

