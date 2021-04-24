Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $67.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $719,630.68 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,507.28 or 1.00043324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.56 or 0.01134795 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00501274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00367276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003997 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,357,820 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

