Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $694,994.70

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $694,994.70 and $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.93 or 1.00102490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.31 or 0.01124050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00517891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00372568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003912 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,362,858 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

