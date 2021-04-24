Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Reaches $12.03 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.