Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

