Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $7.95 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $1,079.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.